Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 300,344 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

