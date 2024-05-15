Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 10,877 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 35.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,509. The stock has a market cap of $724.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

