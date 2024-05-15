Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 11,261 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVD. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.05.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVD. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

