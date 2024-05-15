Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 17,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 229,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,696,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

