Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

RDY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,167. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

