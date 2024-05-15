Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $564,000 Stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOAN. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 102,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 298,096 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock remained flat at $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

