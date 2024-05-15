Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,202,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $183.92. The company had a trading volume of 466,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average is $205.95. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,703,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,611 shares of company stock valued at $57,799,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.