Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $12.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $815.42. 241,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,925. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $793.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $774.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

