Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

TKC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

