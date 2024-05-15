Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,166 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.2% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 29,219 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

3D Systems Price Performance

NYSE DDD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.33 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 75.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

