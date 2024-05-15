Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,261 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,680,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,588,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.