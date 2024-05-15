Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $193.78. 998,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,281. The company has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $193.92.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.10.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

