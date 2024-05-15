Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after purchasing an additional 91,713 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,512,000 after buying an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,736,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.50. 957,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

