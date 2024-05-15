Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,842,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.80. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Read Our Latest Report on PXD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.