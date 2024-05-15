Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,307. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.