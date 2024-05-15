Piper Sandler Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

EDR stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 183,383 shares of company stock worth $4,496,219 over the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 70.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

