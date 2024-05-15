Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) PT Lowered to $3.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Pixelworks stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,905,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,091. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at $820,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 504,071 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

