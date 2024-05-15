Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,371,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 41,413,633 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,201,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

