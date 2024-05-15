Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 6.04%.

PBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$22.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total value of C$173,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. 63.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

