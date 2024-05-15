Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 1,540.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

