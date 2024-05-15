Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 1,540.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 467,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,050. Precigen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

