Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.46 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. 365,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

