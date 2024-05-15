Presto Automation (PRST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Presto Automation to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. On average, analysts expect Presto Automation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Presto Automation Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:PRST opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Presto Automation has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

