PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO Sells $40,581.80 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,406.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.4 %

PSMT stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 263,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

