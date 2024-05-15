Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,262 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $75,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $267.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $268.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

