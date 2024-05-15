Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $64,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,942,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after buying an additional 78,577 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

