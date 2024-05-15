Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $65.54 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Exact Sciences worth $65,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.