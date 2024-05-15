Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.39 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $66,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CATY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CATY stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

