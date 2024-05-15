Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $72.04 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $72,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.