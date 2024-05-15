Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott International worth $63,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

