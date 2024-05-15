Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of Albany International worth $58,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Albany International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 717,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Albany International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Albany International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

