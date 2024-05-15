Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Tractor Supply worth $74,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,735 shares of company stock worth $3,455,460 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.