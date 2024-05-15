Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 525,101 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 185.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $70,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.