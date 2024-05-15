Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,487 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $58,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Shares of ADUS opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

