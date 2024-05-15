Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,639 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $73,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $316.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.63. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,090 shares of company stock worth $98,085,165. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

