Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,601 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.04% of Life Time Group worth $60,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

