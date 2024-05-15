Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

