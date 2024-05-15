Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.59.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.