Prom One Day Volume Hits $15.17 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Prom has a market cap of $175.70 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $9.63 or 0.00014720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.19337788 USD and is up 7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $4,827,883.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

