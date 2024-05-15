ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Position Decreased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 1.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $184,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. 1,200,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $78.42.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.