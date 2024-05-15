Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 661,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PSEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

