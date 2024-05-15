Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Prudential by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Up 1.1 %

Prudential stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

