Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $262,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

