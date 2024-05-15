Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 0.7 %

PYXS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 178,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

