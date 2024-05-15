Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Barrington Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HAE opened at $97.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

