Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

INO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:INO opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.79% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $178,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 114,989 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94,637 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

