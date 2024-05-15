Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted by Zacks Research

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Logitech International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,844. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 764.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

