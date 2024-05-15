Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2026 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,635,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,690,000 after buying an additional 898,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 612.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,006,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,904,000 after buying an additional 865,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,147,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 782,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

