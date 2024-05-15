Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for California Resources Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of California Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

California Resources stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

