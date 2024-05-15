Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.38). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($7.06) EPS.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 983.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

RNAC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 22,446 shares of company stock valued at $365,474 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

