Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.69.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$6.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

